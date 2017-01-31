Napolcom belies sale of police ‘reinstatements’

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) on Tuesday debunked claims made by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) that there were “reinstatements for sale” for policemen at the commission.

Napolcom Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio Casurao denied the allegation of VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez made over the weekend that “recycling” of rogue policemen is happening right inside the commission.

Casuaro said apart from cases filed and decided separately, either at the PNP-Internal Affairs Service (IAS) or the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB), the Napolcom has meted a number of policemen with the penalty of dismissal from the police service.

“Based on our records from 2003 to October 31, 2013, the Napolcom rendered decisions on administrative cases filed against 143 members of the Philippine National Police [PNP], 98 of whom were meted the penalty of dismissal from the police service,” he added.

Jimenez claimed that policemen who have been slapped with administrative cases were able to return to service because of the alleged “reinstatements for sale” scheme in the commission.

Casuaro said Napolcom decisions dismissing a PNP member from the service are not final and executory.

“They are appealable to the Secretary of the Department Interior and Local Government [DILG], Civil Service Commission, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court,” he added.

Casuaro cited Napolcom records from 1993 to 2012 that showed the DILG secretary has reversed the penalty of dismissal from the service imposed by the commission on 17 PNP respondents and ordered their reinstatement to the police service.

Jimenez said while not all police officers facing cases at Napolcom should be considered rogue, the commission must expedite the resolution of cases to prevent police officers who were really involved in criminal acts from finding means to return to the police service.

“The Napolcom sees the gravity of the allegations and we at the commission assure the people that we will not tolerate police officers whose despicable acts smear the image of the PNP,” Casurao said.

He encouraged the public and media to come forward and provide any information regarding rotten eggs within the police force.