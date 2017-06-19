Napolcom OKs hiring of 14,000 policemen

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has approved the recruitment of 14,484 police officers to boost the strength of the Philippine National Police and improve police-to-population ratio.

Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer Rogelio Casurao said that for 2017, the PNP will recruit 10,000 civilians for the regular recruitment quota and 4,484 police officers for the attrition recruitment quota.

“The regular recruitment quota will be distributed to all Police Regional Offices (PROs) and to selected National Support Units (NSUs) to strengthen their respective Public Safety Forces (PSFs) and support their personnel build-up program,” Casurao said.

The attrition recruitment quota is intended to replenish personnel losses due to retirement, separation or death of PNP members and consequently improve the peace and order condition.

The 10,000 regular quota is distributed per region, as follows: PRO1- 300; PRO2- 350; PRO3- 300; PRO4A- 400; PRO4B- 350; PRO5- 800; PRO6- 400; PRO7- 300; PRO8- 800; PRO9- 500; PRO10- 600; PRO11- 500; PRO12- 500; PRO13- 700; PRO COR- 800; PRO ARMM-700; NCRPO- 360; PRO18- 700; Maritime Group (MG)- 200; Aviation Security Group (ASG)- 200; Headquarters Support Service (HSS)-100; Information Technology Management Service (ITMS)-50; Police Community Relations Group (PCRG)- 50; and Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC)- 40.

The 4,484 attrition quota is distributed per region, as follows: PRO1- 200; PRO2- 140; PRO3- 270; PRO4A- 260; PRO4B- 100; PRO5- 165; PRO6- 220; PRO7- 200; PRO8- 220; PRO9- 230; PRO10- 260; PRO11- 250; PRO12- 150; PRO13- 100; PRO COR- 200; PRO ARMM- 250; NCRPO- 500; PRO18- 150; MG- 150; ASG- 150; HSS-200; Explosive Ordnance Disposal K9 (EOD K9)- 54; and Crime Laboratory Group (CLG)- 65.

Applications can be filed at the National Capital Regional Police Office in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City and at the Police Regional Offices nationwide.