NAPOLCOM promotes 2 policemen

THE National Police Commission (Napolcom) promoted two valiant policemen to the next higher rank for risking their lives above and beyond the call of duty. Napolcom Vice-Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio T. Casurao announced the promotion of PO3 Cyril B. Gobis of the Sta. Cruz Municipal Police Station, Laguna Police Provincial Office, and PO2 Joselito A. Lantano of the Police Security and Protection Group, PNP National Headquarters. Gobis was promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer I (SPO1) and Lantano to the rank of Police Officer III. Gobis was promoted for successfully neutralizing the armed bank robbers as they were about to escape on board a tricycle after breaking into the Philippine National Bank (PNB) in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on January 27, 2016. His alertness and courage led to the death of two suspects, the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of three firearms, ammunition and cash amounting to P54,535. The PNP Gallantry Award and P10,000 cash reward was given during the Napolcom Golden anniversary program last September 8. Lantano was promoted for foiling a bus robbery. He was on his way home to Bulacan when three men held up the bus he was riding on at around 2:15 a.m. of April 4. The Diamond Star bus was traversing northbound along EDSA when one of the suspects declared a robbery and fired a warning shot. Lantano stood up and introduced himself as a police officer but the robber fired his gun prompting Lantano to shoot the suspect. Lantano took control of the situation and upon reaching Quezon Avenue, spotted a mobile car and alerted his fellow officers to the robbery. PO2 Lantano’s gallant act resulted in the death of a suspect, the apprehension of two others and the recovery of two firearms, live ammunition, a fan knife and other pieces of evidence.