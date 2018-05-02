NAPOLCOM sets special promotional exams for lawmen

THE National Police Commission (Napolcom) will conduct special Philippine National Police (PNP) entrance and promotional examinations on May 27 at the PNP Training Service, Camp Crame Elementary School and High School, and Camp Aguinaldo High School in Quezon City. Filing of applications is from May 2 to 10. Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer Rogelio Casurao said the special PNP entrance exams are open to Police Officers I (PO1) whose appointments are temporary for lack of appropriate eligibility, while the PNP promotional exams are open exclusively to all uniformed personnel (police officers, senior police officers, police inspectors and police superintendents) who are college graduates and candidates for attrition by non-promotion due to lack of eligibility. Application forms and index cards may be obtained for free at any of the 17 Napolcom regional offices nationwide. They may also be downloaded from www.napolcom.gov.ph. Application forms may be filed personally at any Napolcom office. Applications received through postal mail will not be processed. The following documents must be attached to applications: two recent, identical and colored 1”x1” ID pictures with white background and complete name tag (indicate the rank before the name); one legal size window envelope with P20 mailing stamp; certified true copy of Attested Appointment, Plantilla Appointment or PNP Absorption Order; and Report of Rating/Certification issued by the Napolcom Central Office, CSC Certificate of Eligibility and/or PRC Board Certificate. Examination fees are P400 for police officer; P450 for senior police officer; P500 for police inspector and P600 for police superintendent.