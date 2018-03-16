Napoles camp seeks custody transfer under govt witness program

LAWYERS of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles is asking the Sandiganbayan First Division to order the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to transfer custody of their client to the Department of Justice (DoJ) under its Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Napoles is detained at a BJMP facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig. She is facing a plunder case, along with former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and other individuals in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The defense said in a motion filed on Friday that “[o]n 27 February 2018, the Department of Justice…provisionally admitted accused-movant into the Witness Protection Program pursuant to Republic Act No. 6981, otherwise known as the ‘Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act.'”

“Moreover, there are already manifestations of threat, intimidation and harassment making her security a concern in view of the fact that her present place of confinement is publicly known,” the defense said.

It thus asked the court to issue an order directing the BJMP at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan to transfer custody of Napoles to the justice department’s witness program. REINA TOLENTINO