Napoles camp tries to do a Jinggoy Estrada, to file for bail anew

THE camp of Janet Lim-Napoles will ask the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division anew to let her post bail in the plunder case she is facing, along with former Sen. Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and several other individuals in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

“Magfa-file kami sa dito sa Fifth [Division] na muna pagkatapos titignan din namin doon sa others,” Napoles lawyer Dennis Buenaventura told reporters in an interview on Monday.

(We will file here with the Fifth Division first, then we will also see about the others.)

The anti-graft court, in a special division, voted 3-2 to allow Estrada to post bail in a non-bailable offense.

Buenaventura said that “in so far as we’re concerned, favorable ito (this is favorable),” referring to the ruling on Estrada.

Napoles — who is detained at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City — is also facing plunder, along with former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. before the Sandiganbayan’s First Division, and with former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile before the Third Division.

The First, Third, and Fifth Divisions have denied her plea for bail.

Revilla is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center while Enrile is out on bail after the Supreme Court, in 2015, granted his petition on humanitarian grounds.

Estrada was released from detention on Saturday, after he posted a total of P1.3-million in bail for the plunder and graft charges filed against him and several other individuals in connection with the PDAF scam.

Each graft case is bailable in the amount of P30,000. Plunder, a non-bailable offense and punishable by life imprisonment, becomes bailable when a court finds that the evidence is not strong. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO