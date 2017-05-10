‘Napoles may be used to destroy Liberal Party’

THE Liberal Party (LP) is not discounting the possibility that Janet Lim Napoles will implicate its members in the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam once the plan to make her state witness pushes through.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, President of LP, said there are efforts to destroy the party.

“If that happens it will not be a surprise because LP has been in the receiving end of various allegations,” he said in an interview.

The Court of Appeals has reversed the ruling of a Makati City court convicting Napoles of serious illegal detention. The case was filed by her former aide Benhur Luy.

Napoles’ lawyer had said that his client is willing to talk if she will be made state witness.

“Of course she would say anything and implicate anyone just to make sure that she is spared from any liability,” Pangilinan said.

Detained Sen. Leila De Lima also found the acquittal of Napoles disturbing.

She also objected to the idea of making Napoles state witness because the former businesswoman was the “most guilty.”

De Lima recalled that when Napoles was urged by the Justice department to identify legislators involved in the scam, she asked who among the senators and congressmen they wanted included.

“That was when I knew that Napoles cannot be relied upon and is only too willing to fabricate her own testimony to save her skin at the expense of innocent Senators and Congressmen,” De Lima noted.

“The possibility that Napoles in turn will be used against me for my supposed selective prosecution of PDAF scam legislators was, I was told, implied today in an interview of Napoles’ lawyer,” she added.

De Lima, during her stint as secretary of Justice, ordered the arrest of former Senators Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and Juan Ponce Enrile for their links with Napoles and for allegedly pocketing kickbacks through an elaborate scheme in diverting public funds to fake government projects.

With DEMPSEY REYES