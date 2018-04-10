Napoles plea for custody transfer junked

THE Sandiganbayan First Division has denied Janet Lim-Napoles’ plea for custody transfer to the Department of Justice Witness Protection Program (DOJ WPP).

She is one of the accused in the P224-million plunder case filed against former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

“In the present case, accused Napoles is currently being held in detention at the BJMP Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, pursuant to RA 6975 which mandates the BJMP to take custody and safekeeping of accused awaiting investigation or final judgment,” the court said in a resolution promulgated on April 5.

BJMP is Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. RA is Republic Act.

The court also mentioned that it denied Napoles’s petition for bail.

“Thus, to place accused Napoles into the custody of the WPP despite being presently under detention for a lawful cause is contrary to the clear and express import of Article IX, Section 1 of the IRR of RA 6981,” the court said in part.

The defense filed motions asking the Sandiganbayan’s First, Third, and Fifth Divisions to order the BJMP to transfer custody of Napoles to the justice department’s WPP.

The defense said in the motion filed on March 16 that on February 27, 2018, the DOJ provisionally admitted Napoles into the WPP pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 6981 (the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act). REINA TOLENTINO