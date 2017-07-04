A businesswoman linked to a scam involving the misuse by several lawmakers of their Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) pleaded not guilty to the graft and malversation charges filed against her and several others.

“Not guilty, Your Honors,” Napoles said after the charges were read to her during her arraignment Tuesday afternoon before the Sandiganbayan second division.

Aside from Napoles, also charged were former Representative Arrel Olano of Davao del Norte, former Budget Undersecretary Mario Relampagos, Rosario Nuñez, Marilou Bare, and Lalaine Paule.

The anti-graft court reset to September 4 the arraignment of Olaño and his four co-accused.

Olaño intends to file a motion for reconsideration on the court’s denial of his bid for the dismissal of the cases.

Meanwhile, Relampagos, Nuñez, Bare, and Paule have filed a motion for reconsideration asking the court to set aside the denial of a joint omnibus motion, which they have filed field to dismiss the cases. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO