Napoles started her racketeering career in the 20th century

The newspaper archives and public files are often a rich source of facts, context and history. They help journalists demolish fake news that come from government, the saga of pork barrel queen Janet Lim Napoles in particular.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) people who placed Napoles under the Witness Protection Program (WPP) contend that Napoles was partly innocent and was only lured into high-stakes corruption by politicians. A “mere high school graduate” like her cannot hatch the sophisticated racket called SARO-for-Cash scam, the biggest corruption story ever to rock the two chambers of Congress, according to Aguirre et al.

Handicapped by her lack of educational attainment, she would not have been capable of authoring the daring scams that rocked Philippine politics. Implied in that DoJ line of reasoning is this: She was tutored and mentored on the ways of high-stakes corruption.

Now, let us dig from the newspaper archives and public files, like what most truth-seekers do when they try to get into when they want to get into the bottom of an issue. Get into the context, history and background.

In June of 2014, one of the biggest stories about the sad state of the Philippine justice system was about a 2010 decision of then controversial Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Gregory Ong on a case involving . . . Janet Lim Napoles. Mr. Ong acquitted Napoles on a case involving the irregular purchase of 500 Kevlar helmets for the Philippine Marines in the late ‘90s.

Mr. Ong, just for some background, is the Robert Bork of our time.

The 2014 stories said that then retired SC Associate Justice Angelina Sandoval Gutierrez was asked to look into the Ong-Napoles links. The Gutierrez inquiry was prompted by the claim of the whistleblowers that Ong and Napoles had close ties, and that prompted Ong to dismiss the first official racketeering charge faced by Napoles. Finding out the kind of ties Ong and Napoles had was the task of Justice Gutierrez.

Since Gutierrez was specifically tasked to look into the ties, the connection and not the merits of the irregular Kevlar purchase dismissed by Ong after a 10-year period, she did not review the Kevlar purchase case and its lurid details. Still, Justice Gutierrez had these to say then, in 2014, according to newspaper files.

She “cannot hold back her skepticism” on the acquittal of Napoles by the Ong division of the Sandiganbayan.

She (Gutierrez) questioned why Ong’s division acquitted Napoles on the grounds that she did not conspire with the suppliers and was not one of the dealer-payees. Gutierrez found out the following 1) It was Napoles who followed up the documents on the Kevlar purchase. 2) It was Napoles who was in charge of delivering the helmets and, 3) The checks for payment of the P3.8 million helmets were deposited and cleared in Napoles’ bank account.

Ong cleared her despite the fact that Napoles’ bank account received and cleared the payment for the Kevlar helmets.

“Considering this glaring irregularity, Ong has a hand in the acquittal of Napoles,” said retired SC Associate Justice Gutierrez on a case that involved Napoles and one that took place in the late ‘90s yet.

The Kevlar case and the Napoles involvement in a racketeering case that took place in the late ‘90s dealt a huge blow to the DoJ argument that Napoles was an innocent, lured into high-stakes corruption by politicians.

The Kevlar case showed three things:

1) Napoles started very early – and at a relatively young age – on her racketeering work as the Kevlar helmet deal took place in the 20th century. Her husband, a cashiered Marine officer, was perhaps her link to the Kevlar purchase, not politicians.

2) The Saro-for-Cash exchange that squandered P10 billion from the national coffers took place as Napoles graduated from helmet purchases to big-time congressional racketeering. Remember that there is almost a 10-year gap between the Kevlar case of Napoles and her involvement in the biggest congressional scam in Philippine history. Remember that many Mafia dons started out at the bottom of the organization as low-level thugs and street enforcers.

3) Napoles, as history showed, needed no tutoring and mentoring on racketeering. She was predisposed to it and it was her “career choice” if you can describe living off scams that way.

What she did does not even require Einsteinian depth. First, she formed fake farm organizations and cooperatives. She made these fake coops and farm organizations the recipients of jumbo SAROs from senators and congressmen she was in cahoots with. Her biggest clients, according to public files, were Jinggoy, Johnny and Bong. Jinggoy and Bong, take note, were still harboring higher political ambitions when the Kevlar deal took place.

She tempted the suckers from the two chambers of Congress with this tantalizing offer: 60 percent for you (legislators), 40 percent for me (Napoles) and 10 percent for the various fixers and intermediaries. Even the billionaires in Congress then allocated small sums due to the attractive “account representatives” that solicited SAROs on behalf of the Napoles operations.

No need to construct roads and bridges and hospitals. No need to deliver supplies. No need to deliver books and medical equipment. Just a plain exchange, your SARO for my cash.

Nasty, brutal, short and simple. One predisposed to racketeering is more than capable of executing the SARO-for-Cash scam.

So what is the DoJ game plan on Napoles?

Nasty, cynical and sinister. It may have something to do with the Sereno impeachment case and I will deal with that in a future column.