Napoles transferred to Taguig jail

BUSINESSWOMAN Janet Lim Napoles was transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology jail in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Tuesday after the Sandinganbayan First Division denied her petition to be detained at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Napoles made the request after the Court of Appeals on May 5 reversed the decision of the Makati City Regional Trial Court convicting her for the illegal detention of Benhur Luy. But she remained in detention for the three charges of plunder in connection with the more than P10 billion Priority Development Allotment Fund scam. In her motion to the anti-graft court, Napoles claimed she has been receiving death threats and the NBI’s detention facility would be safe for her. The anti-graft court ruled that Napoles failed to establish that the NBI jail is a safe detention facility compared to regular jails. Napoles’ lawyers said they will appeal the decision.