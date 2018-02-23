Napoles wants to post bail in case with Bong

JANET Lim-Napoles is asking the Supreme Court to let her post bail in the P224-million plunder case she is

facing before the Sandiganbayan’s First Division along with former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and other individuals in connection with the priority development assistance fund or pork barrel scam.

In a supplemental petition, Napoles’ camp cited the 2017 court ruling that upheld the dismissal of the plunder case against former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and another individual in connection with the alleged misuse of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office funds.

Napoles’ camp pointed out that no public official was accused as the main plunderer in the case.

“Conspiracy in Plunder must be geared towards helping a public official and not a private individual to ‘amass, accumulate or acquire ill-gotten wealth,” it said.

It also said Napoles was not a flight risk.

Napoles is detained at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.