‘Napping’ shipyard worker falls to death

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: A worker of Hanjin shipyard at the Redondo Peninsula here died after falling about 60 feet from the top of a cargo tank he was working on in another accident that shipyard management described as the result of the victim doing unauthorized activity during working hours. Shipbuilder Jerome Cenas, from Butuan City, was rushed to the Baypointe Hospital across Redondo Peninsula here for treatment but died the following day. A report by Hanjin management, a copy of which was shown to The Manila Times, said Cenas was possibly resting or lying down on the scaffold after finishing his task earlier than scheduled. It added that there was insufficient supervision by the person in-charge. The work assignment of the unit is to grind the under deck and some areas at the bottom of cargo tank 5 until 5 p.m. Cenas and another coworker, Hargen Joniega, finished their work at about 3 p.m. and their next task was supposed to be given at 6 p.m. for overtime work. Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority officials said its Law Enforcement Department is conducting its own investigation of the accident.