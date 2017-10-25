Nar Cabico gets big break from Jennylyn

Top leading lady produces singer-songwriter’s first single

“She changed my life,” were the only words multi-slashie Nar Cabico had for movie and TV star Jennylyn Mercado. Fortunate to land a supporting role in the prime time leading lady’s GMA Network series “My Love from the Star,” Cabigo formed a friendship with Mercado who in turn discovered his talent for music and produced his first single.

“One time, we went jogging and stayed at her house after, listening to some music. I told her I had written songs and hope to release them someday,” said the thespian who crossed over to the small screen.

“Then Jennylyn asked me to play them. After that, she just said, ‘Ako na. Ako na ‘yan. Ako nang bahala. Wala ka nang gagastusin. Pumunta ka nalang sa studio.’

Right at that moment, I cried. She cried too,” he chuckled fondly. “That’s one moment I will never forget.

And so this month, Cabico was able to launch his very first single titled,‘Gaga,’ which is now available in more than 180 digital stores worldwide. An original composition, he relates the song was inspired by his friend’s relationship troubles.

“I have many friends who confide to me about love,” he explained. “I guess they see that I’ve been in a successful relationship for five years now and ask me for advice on how to solve their love problems. But often times, I just tell them, ‘Gaga, kagagahan lang ‘yan’, that’s why I wrote the song—para isahan na lang,” the newest recording artist on the block jested.

Asked how he started his passion for music, the 27-year-old actor-singer credited his mother who is a math and music teacher. Growing up in a home where creativity is encouraged, he began writing songs as a teenager, hoping from the very beginning to one day record them.

Describing his sound as “quality pop” Cabico elaborated, “I think my musicality matches my taste for music and the way I write songs. It’s like an old Manila sound. When I started this, I wanted to make a buffet of sounds. I wanted to maintain the ‘quality pop’ term.”

Ultimately, he wants his songs in general to become a tool in helping people heal whatever pain they feel emotionally.

“I want my music to become a friend to those who listen to it. I don’t need to hear compliments or that they’re impressed with my music. I just want to move people with them,” he expressed.

“I remember one of the most important highlights of my life as a songwriter was when I dated someone who is HIV positive, and then it was World Aids Day so I uploaded the song I wrote online. It had maybe 30 views, but there was a random person who messaged, ‘Hi Nar, you don’t know me but my friend shared this song with me. I’ve tested positive with HIV. I don’t know what to do with my life. I’m was thinking of ending it, but when I heard your song, it felt like a big warm hug.’ I may have only had 30 views but that moment, that’s what I want my songs to achieve,” he concluded.

Distributed by GMA Records, Gaga is now available on digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and Google Play.