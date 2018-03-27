Narcissism and business leadership

Government and corporate leaders have been working to improve corporate governance practices for several decades now. Despite the adoption of ever stricter corporate laws and codes of corporate governance in different countries, hardly much time goes by without a major corporate scandal or a problematic issue getting exposed as breaking news.

The Wells Fargo fake accounts and Volkswagen emission cases were highly visible in 2017. Meanwhile, issues related to Calata Corporation and 2Go have been flagged by business headlines locally.

Corporate governance reforms assume that highly competent and professional individuals which comprise

corporate boards and top management teams (TMTs) will come together to ensure sound decisions for their companies. But what if it isn’t all about competence?

In order to come up with optimal decisions, board directors and managers need to have a good collective sense of the external and internal truths being faced by the company. Would the psychological state of top business leaders be a factor in achieving this? I think so. The more popularly known personality disorders include obsessive-compulsive disorder, borderline personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.

Researchers doing work on top management behavior have been interested in the psychological profile of top business leaders for some time. Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) has received a lot of interest from researchers on leadership behavior. NPD has even caught the public’s imagination because of news reports attributing erratic behavior by some presidents of countries to this disorder.

In a recent article in the Academy of Management Review entitled “Master of puppets: How narcissistic CEOs construct their professional worlds,” Chatterjee and Pollock explain the motivations of narcissists and how they carry out their leadership goals. The authors focused on two powerful and conflicting needs of narcissistic leaders that drive their interactions with others: (1) the need for acclaim and social approval and (2) the need to dominate and control others.

Chatterjee and Pollock hypothesize that narcissistic CEOs will tend to seek celebrity status through the media, include larger proportions of high-status directors on their boards and more likely to use soft influence techniques to manage their boards and to require less work from their board members.

Is a narcissistic leader necessarily bad for a business? Maybe not. Adrian Furnham, in “The elephant in the board room: The causes of leader derailment,” explains that “if a manager is articulate, educated and intelligent as well as good-looking, his or her narcissism may be seen as acceptable.” He goes on: “Narcissists with vision and imagination can, for a short time at any rate, be very successful.”

The problem is when the need of the narcissist leader to dominate and control others overrides the governance imperative to get at the truth. This can be extremely dangerous for CEOs or board directors since it can lead to poor, and possibly scandalous, decisions. Narcissists are known to resort to a form of emotional abuse referred to as “gaslighting” when their version of the truth is confronted.

The term is derived from a 1940s film where a man manipulates the surroundings of his wife and condescendingly questions her observations to convince her that she is losing her sanity. A narcissist in a board meeting may gaslight by confidently and aggressively attacking the views or competence of another member in unpredictable and unfounded ways. This may lead the unsuspecting member to doubt her own well-founded views.

Business leaders have highly varied psychological tendencies that can be harnessed to bring out the best in a company. But excessive ego- and control-focused behaviors of narcissistic leaders need to be checked, especially when these prevent top management from properly appreciating the facts of a situation for prudent action.

Dr. Benito Teehankee is a full professor of management and organization at De La Salle University. He is chair for research at the Shareholders Association of the Philippines and vice-chair for CSR at the Management Association of the Philippines. Email: benito.teehankee@dlsu.edu.ph.