‘Narco’ officials’ list out this week

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) will release the names of all 211 alleged barangay (village) narco officials who are on its drugs watchlist.

In a news conference on Wednesday, PDEA Director Aaron Aquino said President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered him to release the names of the village officials who are allegedly involved in drugs.

He added that the list is still being completed and will be released this week.

“I am now finalizing the list and within the week I will call for another [news]conference, and I will publish finally these 216 village kagawad [councilmen]and village chairmen who are involved in drugs,” Aquino said.

The number was later reduced to 211.

Aquino assured the credibility of the list, saying it went through a thorough validating process.

“We did not guess the names of village officials who are involved with illegal drugs on the list. There are four agencies that validated it,” he said.

Aquino asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government in assisting them in releasing the list.

He previously said he wanted to release the list so that the voters will be informed on who to vote for in the village and youth elections on May 14.

The Commission on Elections has announced that more than one million aspiring village officials filed their certificates of candidacy for next month’s elections.

More than 40,000 villages nationwide will have their elections with the exception of those in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.