Narco-officials to be subjected to ‘Tokhang’

Barangay (village) officials included in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) drug list will be subjected to Operation “Tokhang,” according to the police chief of Metro Manila.

“The national directive will be followed. If that will be the directive we will do that,” National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Camilo Cascolan said on Wednesday.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is one of the agencies tapped by PDEA to validate the “narco-list.”

Cascolan assured the public that the narco-list would not serve as a hit list for vigilantes. Police will keep safe areas where these village officials live.

Police will gather evidence against these officials, he said.

“We are going to conduct a case build-up against them as what [Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde] said. We will gather pieces of evidence and then after that, if we need a search warrant, we will do that,” Cascolan added in Filipino.

Village officials included in the narco-list will also be monitored to verify if they are involved in drug-related activities.

“If [verification proves]negative, we will be asking the PDEA for [the suspects’]clearance,” he said.

PDEA Director Aaron Aquino released the eight-page narco-list on Monday. It contained 207 names of village officials allegedly engaged in the drug trade.

Besides the PDEA and the PNP, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines also helped in validating the list that was prepared in December 2016.