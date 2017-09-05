‘Narco-politician’ Bulacan mayor not yet cleared

Mayor Cipriano Violago Jr. of San Rafael, Bulacan, one of the narco-politicians on President Rodrigo Duterte’s list has not yet been cleared, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

Director Ismael Fajardo Jr. of PDEA Regional Office 3 said on Tuesday in a chance interview with the media that they are still evaluating the mayor’s case and closely monitoring Violago’s every move.

Fajardo was the guest speaker during an anti-drug summit held at the covered court of San Rafael municipality.

The summit was organized by the San Rafael municipal government.

Some 5,800 volunteers from various sectors and local government units (LGUs) joined the fun run, part of the program dubbed as Takbo Kontra Droga (Run Against Drugs).

Violago having conducted campaigns against illegal drug operations in his town does not mean that he is already cleared of his alleged involvement in the drug trade, Fajardo said.

The summit was presented by the LGUs, the Philippine National Police, various sectors and five batches of reformists from the Bahay Pagbabago reformation center who graduated recently.

Supt. Rizalino Andaya, officer-in-charge of San Rafael Police, said seven out of 34 barangay (villages) had already been declared drug-free.

Fajardo said it was the first time in Bulacan that an LGU conducted an anti-drug summit and he lauded the local officials here in their efforts to curb illegal drug activities.

He did not divulge the names of five mayors, two congressmen and a vice governor tagged in the latest updated lists of narco-politicians in Central Luzon.