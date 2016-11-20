Narvasa vows to continue PBA legacy

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Chito Narvasa believes the country’s longest running professional league has become part of every Filipino through the years.

Narvasa along with 12 team governors headed by Chairman Mikee Romero of the GlobalPort Batang Pier were present on Sunday when the league opened the Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

“The PBA has become an essential part of every Filipinos’ life,” Narvasa told the crowd during his opening speech. “We are here to provide the fans to build more basketball heroes.”

“Last year my task was to improve officiating, make games more exciting and we are launching also the PBA App as well as the collaboration of the league with the SBP in forming Gilas Pilipinas,” he added.

“We made the game with more passings and more movement,” he said. “We also improved the positioning of the referees and created a grading system based on their performance. We are also thankful to TV5 for improving their dynamic technological coverage.”

Narvasa also thanked all the fans, the media, players, sponsors, team officials and coaches who supported the league all over the archipelago. “We are very thankful to all the fans from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and our OFWs who support the league.”

The teams paraded their respective line-ups together with their muses. They were Ciarra Bachmann (Alaska), Kim Domingo (Ginebra), Diana Meneses and Janelle Olafson (Blackwater), Valeen Montenegro (GlobalPort), Sophia Rankin (Mahindra), Maxine Media (Meralco), Margo Midwinter (Northern Luzon Expressway), Elisse Joson and Sofia Andres (Phoenix), Justine Mae San Jose (Rain or Shine), Yassi Pressman (San Miguel Beer), Kylie Versoza (Star) and Angelica Alita (Talk ‘N Text).

The Beermen and Hotshots were playing as of press time.

JOSEF T. RAMOS