Narvasa’s fate hangs on the balance, say sources

Two members of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) board confirmed the report that the fate of league’s Commissioner Chito Narvasa now hangs in the balance and the body will decide on the next board meeting if his term will be renewed or not.

Advertisements

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the team officials told The Manila Times on Monday that one issue thrown on Narvasa is his fairness particularly after allowing Kia to send its No. 1 pick to San Miguel Beer in the last PBA Rookie Draft.

“The term of the commissioner is renewable every year and Narvasa’s renewal as league commissioner is hanging now,” said one source, adding that the PBA official needs eight votes from the 12 member teams to secure another extension.

Some members of the board had a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue following Narvasa’s controversial decision to allow the Beermen snatched Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger from the Picanto for three role players in Sunday’s draft.

Narvasa was also criticized the way he handled the issue as one TNT KaTropa official was dragged on the matter.

TNT, through team manager Virgil Villavicencio, blasted Narvasa for mentioning Magnum Membrebre on the incident and using the team as a scapegoat. Membrere was the TNT official who submitted the papers of Standhardinger for the draft.

Narvasa mentioned that TNT was one of the teams that also inquired about Kia’s top pick, which went to San Miguel in exchange for Ronald Tubid, Jay-R Reyes, Rashawn McCarthy and the 2019 first-round pick.

But the declaration offended TNT management who called Narvasa ‘biased.’

“We will discuss his renewal and his fate is hanging. I think he is now being questioned regarding his fairness as a commissioner,” another team official added, who also requested not to be named.

“It still depends on the board decision but our team is not satisfied with his decision,” the official added.

Neutral teams like Rain or Shine, Alaska, Phoenix and Blackwater are reportedly not keen on giving Narvasa an extension.

Phoenix team governor lawyer Raymond Zorilla confirmed the special board meeting on Thursday.

“It is all about the renewal of the commissioner. I will still base my decision on his record and performance,” Zorilla told The Manila Times.

Narvasa has yet to issue a statement on the matter as of press time.