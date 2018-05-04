NASA’s newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet

TAMPA: NASA is poised to launch its first lander to Mars since 2012, an unmanned spacecraft called InSight that aims to listen for quakes and unravel the mystery of how rocky planets like Earth form. It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 a.m. Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26. Since the Earth and Mars likely formed by similar processes 4.5 billion years ago, the US space agency hopes the lander— officially known as Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight)—will shed light on what made them so different. InSight aims to rest in an isolated spot and detect “marsquakes,” which NASA described as “like a flashbulb that illuminates the structure of the planet’s interior.” The lander will gather information using three instruments, including a seismometer, called the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure, made by the French Space Agency.

