NASCAR Hall of Fame announces nominees

NASCAR added five new names —Davey Allison, Red Farmer, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte and Roger Penske—on Wednesday to its 20-member list of nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Here’s a quick look at the five new nominees:

Davey Allison, driver: won 19 times in NASCAR’s top (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup) series, including the 1992 Daytona 500. Allison, who lost his life in a helicopter accident in July 1993, was rookie of the year in 1987 and finished third in the 1982 championship. He was the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison.

Red Farmer, driver: three-time Late Model Sportsman champion and the 1956 Modified champion.

Joe Gibbs, owner: combined for nine car-owner championships in the Cup and XFINITY series. Gibbs, who won three Super Bowl titles as a coach with Washington, is already in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Bobby Labonte, driver: won a championship in both the Cup series (2000) and XFINITY Series. His older brother, Terry, is a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee.

Roger Penske, owner: combined for four car-owner championships in Cup and XFINITY series. Penske , who celebrated his 50th season in racing in 2016, was awarded the Bill France Award of Excellence last year for his contributions to NASCAR.

These five join 15 other Class of 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees, listed alphabetically:

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s Cup series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500; Red Byron, first NASCAR Cup series champion, in 1949; Ray Evernham, three-time NASCAR Cup series championship crew chief; Ray Fox, engine builder, crew chief and car owner; Ron Hornaday Jr., four-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion;

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup series championship crew chief; Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR Cup series champion; Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion; Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion; Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series;

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s Cup series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400; Ken Squier, radio and television broadcaster; inaugural winner/namesake of Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence; Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships; Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR Cup series championships as an engine builder; Robert Yates, won NASCAR Cup series championship as both an engine builder and owner.

From the list of 20 nominees, five Hall inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2018 class takes place on May 24.

