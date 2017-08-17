Nasdaq teaches environmental education with Haribon

Financial company Nasdaq has partnered with nature conservation group Haribon Foundation to bring biodiversity education to over 400 students of Benigno Aquino High School in Makati City.

Using a built-in multimedia van called Biodiversity on Wheels (BOW), Nasdaq taught Grade 10 students about Philippine wildlife and simple ways on how to protect the environment.

“The kids are very participative and I too got so engrossed with sharing trivia about the Philippine ecosystem and endangered species,” said Chariss Garcia, a volunteer from Nasdaq.

Among the unique species in the Philippines that were highlighted are the Philippine Eagle, large flying fox, leather back sea turtle, Visayan giant frog, Palawan birdwing, mameng (reef fish), mushroom coral and lauan (Philippine mahogany).

Students expressed their appreciation for the time spent by the volunteers to teach them about Philippine biodiversity and the environment. Many of them even clamored for a next run of BOW in their school.

According to Garcia, the volunteer experience made her understand about the endemic or unique species in the Philippines and their habitats.

“We need at least 54 percent forest cover to support their and our needs but we are now down to only 22.3 percent due to human activities. Only 1 percent of our coral reefs are in excellent condition,” Garcia said.

“Our ecosystem needs help to remain balanced. Take care of the environment and it will take care of us,” she added.

Biodiversity on Wheels is made possible by donors and partners that support biodiversity conservation in the country. On its fifth year, BOW aspires to reach a total of 70,000 school children and youth from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

