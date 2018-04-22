Natalie Portman backs out of prize over Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Hollywood actress Natalie Portman said she was backing out of a Jerusalem ceremony where she was to receive a $2 million prize to protest against the policies of Israel’s prime minister. “I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony,” Portman said in a statement posted late Friday on Instagram. She also denied accusations by Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev who on Friday said Portman subscribed to the ideology of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“I am not part of the BDS movement and do not endorse it,” the Oscar-winning US-Israeli actress said. “Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation,” she said. Netanyahu’s Likud party hit back on Saturday, accusing Portman of “hypocrisy.” It blasted Portman for “talking about human rights but participating in festivals in countries that censor films and whose respect for human rights is much worse than that of Israel.”

Journalist killed as protests flare in Nicaragua

MANAGUA: A Nicaraguan journalist was shot dead Saturday while filming a confrontation between demonstrators and the police, amid a wave of protests against the government which have left 11 people dead. Miguel Angel Gahona was killed by a suspected sniper in the city of Bluefields, on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast, local media reported. “We believe a sniper fired the shot, it wasn’t the young people… The only people who were armed were the police and riot police,” his colleague Ileana Lacayo told television station Canal 15. Since protests erupted on Wednesday — the biggest in President Daniel Ortega’s 11 years in office — journalists have reportedly faced attacks, been temporarily detained and had their work equipment stolen. Meanwhile, four independent television outlets were taken off air on Thursday, although only one currently remains closed. Nicaraguans have taken to the streets over a proposed change to the pension system, which would see workers and employers pay more toward the retirement system. The reform would aim to settle a $76 million deficit faced by the country’s social security institute. Ortega, in a bid to calm the protests, agreed Saturday to hold a dialogue with the private sector on reforming the social security law.

Jordan MP, family members among 8 killed in road crash

AMMAN: A Jordanian MP, his wife and three of his children were among eight people killed late Saturday when their car collided with a winch truck, a security source said.

The truck’s driver and his assistant were also killed in the crash on the desert highway south of Amman, along with MP Mohammad Amamreh, his wife, three children and his brother-in-law, the source said Sunday. Parliament speaker Atef Tarawneh expressed his sorrow at the loss of Amamreh, a 53-year-old former army colonel from the southern Jordanian city of Maan. Tarawneh decided to cancel a parliamentary session that was slated for Sunday, with a new date set for Monday, a statement said. Jordan has a dire road safety record, with 750 people killed in 2016, nearly 150 more than the previous year. Accidents are often attributed to the poor state of roads, disregard for driving rules and bad weather conditions, including sandstorms.

