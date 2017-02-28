NatGeo Run kicks off on April 23

True to its advocacy in protecting the environment, the National Geographic (NatGeo) will hold its 8th Earth Day Run (EDR) on April 23 at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

NatGeo aims to continue the tradition of being one of the biggest running events in the country by engaging running enthusiasts and Eco Warriors to run for the environment.

“We are excited to look back on our eight years of environmental advocacy and share and celebrate with our runners the positive change that they helped make possible through the years by joining Earth Day Run,” said Charo Espedido, Director and Head of Content and Marketing at FOX Networks Group Philippines on Monday evening during the news conference at the Resorts World Manila.

Besides Manila, the event will be simultaneously held in the other Asian cities including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Taichung.

Espedido added that EDR amplifies the important message of doing every one’s part in stopping climate change and provide sustainable solutions to save the planet.

The competition features 5-kilometer, 10K, 21K and 42K categories.

In 2016, EDR supported different causes among them saving the Irawaddy dolphins at the Malampaya Sound Research and Conservation Project in Palawan and the conservation of the Marine Protected Area and coral reef in Apo Reef in Occidental Mindoro.

Interested runners may register at natgeoearthdayrun.com from March 1 to April 16, 2017.