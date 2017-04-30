NatGeo’s mini-series on Einstein

Although his scientific achievements still inspire awe, few know the full story of the 20th century’s most brilliant icon Albert Einstein. National Geographic’s new 10-part series Genius – the channel’s first fully scripted series – explores Einstein’s extraordinary professional achievements along with his passionate and complex personal relationships. The mini-series arrived in the Philippines on April 26 and airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Genius follows Einstein’s journey from an imaginative thinker of humble origins, to fleeing the Nazis during World War 2, to attaining global celebrity status for his scientific endeavors. It also presents the man behind the mind as it delves into Einstein’s happiness and heartbreak as he struggles to be a husband, father, and a man of principle.

A start-studded cast and behind-the-camera team make up the mini-series with Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush (The King’s Speech, Pirates of the Caribbean) as Einstein, with English actress Emily Watson (War Horse, The Theory of Everything) playing the scientist’s second wife. Meanwhile, the show’s creatives are headed by the multi Oscar-winning team of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. Other cast members include familiar faces from Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men and more.

Genius is a National Geographic original produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, Imagine Television and OddLot Entertainment.