Nation back to the drawing board for barangay elections

The point hardly needs repeating. The Filipino barangay (village) is the smallest administrative unit in our system of government throughout the country. As such they are the government unit that stands closest to the individual Filipino citizen and family, one that can help or intercede for them during hours of need and crisis. In this light, there can be no argument about the importance of maintaining a sound system of barangay administration in the country.

The holding of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections yesterday was an important event in our total scheme of government. For five years, the country has failed to hold barangay elections, postponing them for reasons that were never convincing. Twice they have been postponed.

But there are problems still that must be resolved. As we went to press yesterday, we were troubled by indicators and reports that the country may have failed to hold free, fair and orderly elections in the country’s more than 42,000 barangay units yesterday. While most reports were random and unconfirmed, there was as of press time no reassuring report about a successful balloting. There was only wishful thinking.

Significantly, President Rodrigo Duterte himself failed to vote in his home precinct in Davao City.

The political exercise of holding the barangay and SK elections together would not be such a confusing sight if there were someone in government, perhaps a cabinet member or undersecretary, who could regularly brief the nation on what was going on, who could speak intelligently about the progress of the balloting, or provide firm assurance that there was method and design to this expensive political exercise.

For instance, we want to know what does government see emerging out of this political exercise. What will the nation gain as a result?

And which department of the executive has the responsibility of organizing a nationwide system of barangay government and administration?

With respect to the conduct of the balloting, we must also worry that the headless Commission on Elections (Comelec) does more to confuse rather than clarify whenever it talks about these elections.

The problems may not be the sort that can be fixed while the voting or canvassing is going on. But at the end of the day, whatever the situation, we believe it is time for a thorough review of our system of barangay and SK elections, and the entire system of barangay administration.

We have to restudy the scheme of loading the SK elections on top of the barangay elections, because this only serves to complicate and enfeeble an already working system of administration.

The wisdom and practicality of holding an SK election in every barangay is a utopian exercise. This does not prepare our young people for political involvement; this only encourages political dynasties to plan more thoroughly their schemes for controlling local politics.

This issue of barangay local government administration should be addressed by the committee that is currently drafting a new constitution for the republic.

Originally established by former President Ferdinand Marcos in 1975, during the period of martial law, the barangay was envisioned as the smallest political subdivision of the republic, to replace the barrio at the time.

Marcos saw the barangay as the component units of Filipino cities and municipalities. This way, the country would have a stable system of local government, which would provide representation and government access to every Filipino family and citizen. He fantasized that the barangay units could become eventually self-sufficient entities.

The original vision was abandoned when former President Cory Aquino took over and proceeded to fire and replace all local government officials in the country with her cronies. The replacement scheme proposed by former Local Government Secretary Aquilino Pimentel Jr. has been unstable and unworkable.

Now, when many are talking about a shift to a federal structure of government, there is even greater need for a rethink of our system of barangay government and administration.

Citizens should bear in mind that this has to do with government in their neighborhoods.