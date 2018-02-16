National Artist Abueva passes away

NATIONAL Artist Napoleon Abueva passed away on Friday, according to a staff nurse at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City where he was confined prior to his death. He was 88.

The staff nurse, who requested anonymity, refused to give other details but said that Abueva’s relatives were no longer in the room of the artist.

Known as the Father of Philippine Sculpture, Abueva is known for the Blood Compact Monument in Bohol, the Transfiguration Sculpture at the Eternal Gardens cemetery in Caloocan City, and the Sunburst sculpture at The Peninsula hotel in Makati City.

Last January 28, two days after his 88th birthday, Abueva’s daughter, Amihan, posted on her father’s Facebook page that the National Artist needed blood transfusions. ARIC JOHN SY CUA