National Artist Cirilo F. Bautista, 76

Cirilo F. Bautista, whose poems, stories and essays in English and Filipino have made him one of the Philippines’ most honored authors and earned him the title of National Artist for Literature, died early Sunday after a lingering illness. He was 76.

Bautista succumbed to pneumonia complicated by his degenarative muscular dystrophy at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City, author and physician Alice Sun-Cua told The Manila Times.

He had been confined there for more than a month, according to Dr. Shirley Lua, a literature professor at De La Salle University (DLSU), where Bautista had taught for years.

Malacañang expressed its condolences to Bautista’s family and friends, describing him in a statement as “one of the country’s most passionate authors, whose devotion to the study of literature paved the way for more Filipinos to develop their creative talent.”

“Dr. Bautista’s contribution to the continuous growth and progress of Philippine literature will always be inscribed in the pages of our nation’s history. His teachings and literary works will live on forever,” it said.

The National Artist’s colleagues and fellow writers also paid tribute, and expressed sympathies and gratitude, as news of his death spread on social media.

In a Facebook post, DLSU’s Department of Literature called Bautista “[possibly]the greatest poet in the annals of Philippine literature.”

“Rest in peace, our Moses, Gandalf, Nero Wolfe, Obi Wan Kenobi. Till we meet again in Paradise,” it added, referring to the Old Testament prophet who led the Israelites out of Egypt and the mentors/father figures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, mystery author Rex Stout’s detective novels and the first two of the Star Wars trilogies.

“I’m saddened by the news of National Artist for Literature Cirilo F. Bautista’s passing. He was kind to me and encouraged the publication of Salamanca [and gave a generous blurb],” author Dean Francis Alfar wrote on Facebook, referring to his debut novel that won the Palanca Grand Prize for the Novel in 2005.

“Thank you, Cirilo, for helping create space for me and many others,” he said.

“Time to rest, dear Cirilo. Thank you for your legacy, your wisdom, your friendship,” prize-winning fictionist Susan S. Lara wrote on Facebook.

Boy from Balic-Balic

Born on July 9, 1941 and raised in Balic-Balic in Manila’s Sampaloc district, Bautista earned a bachelor’s degree in Literature at the University of Santo Tomas (magna cum laude, 1963), a master’s degree also in Literature at Saint Louis University in Baguio City (also magna cum laude, 1968) and a doctoral degree in Language and Literature at DLSU (1990).

His first book, The Cave and Other Poems, won second prize for poetry at the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature in 1968, a year before he received a fellowship grant in the University of Iowa’s renowned International Writing Program.

Other Palanca Award-winning works are his first-placed poetry collections The

Archipelago (1971), Charts (1973), Telex Moon (1975), and Crossworks (1979); his short story The Ritual (1971); and his essay Philippine Poetics: The Past Eight Years (1981).

For winning at least five first prizes, the prestigious literary competition elevated Bautista to its Hall of Fame in 1995.

Another book of poetry, Sunlight on Broken Stones, won the Philippine Centennial Literary Prize for poetry in 1998. This book, The Archipelago and Telex Moon comprise what many consider his masterpiece, the epic poem The Trilogy of Saint Lazarus (2001).

Bautista’s other books include Stories (1990), Words and Battlefields (1998), and Galaw ng Asoge (2004).

His last book, In Many Ways: Poems 2012–2016, was launched at DLSU in late January.

On its website, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts said Bautista “has established a reputation for fine and profound artistry; his books, lectures, poetry readings and creative-writing workshops continue to influence his peers and generations of young writers.”

“As a way of bringing poetry and fiction closer to the people who otherwise would not have the opportunity to develop their creative talent, Bautista has been holding regular funded and unfunded workshops throughout the country,” it added.

“In his campus-lecture circuits, Bautista has updated students and student-writers on literary developments and techniques,” the agency said.

For his contributions to Philippine literature, Bautista received numerous awards. These include the Makata ng Taon (Poet of the Year) title from the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF, or Commission on the Philippine Language) in 1993, the Gawad Balagtas for lifetime achievement from the Unyon ng mga Manunulat ng Pilipinas (Umpil, or Writers Union of the Philippines) in 1997 and the Order of National Artists in June 2014.

“I think being named National Artist is the greatest achievement in my career. In a sense, it is the highest recognition you can get as a writer in our country, and the best award that you can win as a Filipino citizen,” Bautista said in an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine in July 2014.

“To wish beyond that is wishful thinking. I can dream for the Nobel Prize, but that’s too far away, so I confine myself and do my best in my country,” he added.

Bautista is married to the former Rose Marie Jimenez, with whom he has three children: Maria, Laura and Nikos.

Details on his wake and interment were unavailable at press time. A necrological service at the Cultural Center of the Philippines that is accorded to deceased National Artists is expected later this week.