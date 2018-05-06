National Artist Cirilo F. Bautista, 76

CIRILO F. Bautista, whose poems, fiction, and essays in English and Filipino have made him one of the Philippines’ most honored authors and earned him the title of National Artist for Literature, died early on Sunday after a lingering illness. He was 76.

Bautista succumbed to complications from muscular dystrophy—a condition he inherited from his father—at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City. He had been confined there for more than a month.

His passing came four months after he released his last book, In Many Ways: Poems 2012–2016.

Fellow writers paid tributes, and expressed sympathies and thanks, as news of his death spread on social media.

“It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved professor/mentor and, perhaps, the greatest poet in the annals of Philippine literature—Dr. Cirilo F. Bautista,” De La Salle University’s (DLSU) Department of Literature wrote on its Facebook page.

“Rest in peace, our Moses, Gandalf, Nero Wolfe, Obi Wan Kenobi. Till we meet again in Paradise,” it added, referring to the Old Testament prophet who led the Israelites out of Egypt and the mentor figures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, mystery author Rex Stout’s detective novels, and the first two Star Wars trilogies.

“I’m saddened by the news of National Artist for Literature Cirilo F. Bautista’s passing. He was kind to me and encouraged the publication of Salamanca (and gave a generous blurb),” author Dean Francis Alfar wrote on Facebook, referring to his debut novel that won the Palanca Grand Prize for the Novel in 2005.

“Thank you, Cirilo, for helping create space for me and many others,” he added.

“Time to rest, dear Cirilo. Thank you for your legacy, your wisdom, your friendship,” fictionist Susan S. Lara wrote on Facebook.