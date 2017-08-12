National Artist nominations opens

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is now accepting nominations for the Order of National Artist Award.

Jointly administered by the NCCA and CCP and conferred by the President of the Philippines, the Order of National Artist is the highest national recognition given to Filipino artists who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts.

As reported in the August 2 issue of The Sunday Times Magazine, any artist who had been part of the list of awardees but was denied of confirmation is automatically eligible for the third deliberation or final stage of screening process, which makes screen and music legend Nora Aunor in the running.

“[Aunor] has been through the first, second and even the third screening, because she was already part of the list, so we will no longer ask her and her nominators to go through the same process again. What we will do, as a body this time, is just to update and gather more information about her works because she has done a lot since 2014,” Marichu Tellano, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) deputy executive director told The Manila Times at the sidelines of the press conference calling for nominations to the ONA.

Led by NCCA chairman, National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, and executive director Rico Pableo Jr., and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), led by chairman Emily Abrera and president Nick Lizaso, nominations are open for dance, music, theater, visual arts, literature, film and broadcast arts, design, and architecture and allied arts.

Artists can only be nominated under one category where the he or she has made most substantial contribution but other merits will be added in the citation as well.

Complete guidelines for the Order of National Artists as well as process of nomination and conferment of the order can be viewed on the NCCA website www.ncca.gov.ph. Likewise the nomination form, which must be completed, can also be downloaded from the website.

Nominations shall be submitted on or before September 30.