National Artist Rio Alma is new NCCA Chair

Poet, literary historian and National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario is the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Almario was elected for the term 2017 to 2019 and shall lead the NCCA Board of Commissioners composed of representatives from the legislative, executive and the private sectors.

Completing the roster of the NCCA Board for the 2017 – 2019 term are Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Education, Arts, and Culture; Evelina Escudero, Chairperson of the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture; HAlberto Muyot, Undersecretary of the Department of Education; Falconi Millar, Undersecretary of the Department of Tourism; Rene Escalante, OIC Chair of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines; Jeremy Barns, Director of the National Museum; Yolanda Jacinto, Officer-in-Charge/Assistant Director of the National Library of the Philippines; Victorino Manalo, Executive Director of the National Archives of the Philippines; Raul Sunico, President of the Cultural Center of the Philippines; Teddy Co, Commissioner of the Subcommission on the Arts; Alphonsus Tesoro, Commissioner of the Subcommission of Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts; Orlando Magno, Commissioner of the Subcommission on Cultural Dissemination and Marichu Tellano, OIC-Executive Director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Chairman Almario continues to champion language and literature as the Chairman of Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF). He also was Executive Director to the NCCA from 1998 to 2001.