National athletes, coaches entitled to discounts under the law

Dear PAO,

My brother is a boxer of the national team, and has participated in various international competitions. I just want to know if they are really entitled to a 20-percent discount on certain services and in establishments.

Thank you, and God bless.

Leng

Dear Leng,

Section 4 (a) and (b) of Republic Act (RA) 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act expressly provide that national athletes and coaches are entitled to certain discounts:

“SECTION 4. Benefits and Privileges for National Athletes and Coaches. – Any national athlete and coach, as defined herein and who is currently registered as such, shall be entitled to the following:

a. The grant of twenty (20) percent discount from all establishments relative to the utilization of transportation services, hotels and other lodging establishments, restaurants and recreation centers and purchase of medicine and sports equipment anywhere in the country for the actual and exclusive use or enjoyment of the national athlete and coach;

b. Minimum of twenty (20) percent discount on admission fees charged by theaters, cinema houses and concert halls, circuses, carnivals and other similar places of culture, leisure and amusement for the actual and exclusive use and enjoyment of the national athlete and coach; xxx” [Emphasis supplied]

In your situation, your brother is entitled to the above-mentioned discounts as long as he is covered by the definition of a national athlete, which includes “persons with disabilities who are Filipino citizens, members of the national training pool, recognized and accredited by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission, including athletes with disabilities (AWD) who are recognized and accredited by the POC and the PSC and who have represented the country in international sports competitions; xxx” (Section 3 (c), RA 10699)

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

