The Las Piñas Bamboo Organ was officially declared a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum of the Philippines on November 24, 2003.

A panel of experts evaluated the instrument and were unanimous in their decision, since it is the only 19th century bamboo organ in the Philippines that has survived the ages and is still functioning.

Justifying the declaration, the National Museum of the Philippines stated:

• The Las Piñas Bamboo Organ is the only known oldest and largest bamboo organ existing in the world today with a unique and distinct sound as compared to other pipe organs.

• The bamboo used of the organ Bambusa sp. (Gramineane) is defined to be indigenous to Batangas and the Luzon area.

• The transformation of local bamboo into a pipe organ was an important catalyst in the formation of Philippine musical practices.

• The organ stood for the fusion of technological genius and musical aesthetic creativity, in which foreign technology was adapted for local use in music.

• It commemorated the courageous spirit of Filipino people behind the work – that spirit existing from the Filipino bamboo.