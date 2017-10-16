National Duathlon Championships fires off Nov 12

The National Duathlon Championships 2017 will roll off on November 12, 6 a.m. at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. With the strong possibility of duathlon being included in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which will be hosted by the Philippines, the meet will serve as the first selection process for the national team.

Organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines in partnership with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), the race will have a standard distance course of 10 km running—40 km biking—and 5 km running for the Elite and Age-Grouper participants. The sprint distance course of 5 km run—20 km bike—2.5 km run is open to participants aged 16-19 and 20-years and older. Remy Field will serve as the main venue while the bike legs will cover stretches of Rizal Avenue, Argonaut Highway and the National Container Terminal road.

At stake in the event sponsored by the SBMA Tourism Department, Philippine Sports Commission, Standard Insurance, Gatorade and Asian Center for Insulation are medals as well as gift packs for the top three male and female age-group winners and top three male and female winners for sprint 16-19 and 20-above categories.

The emerging favorites in the meet are Jarwyn Banatao, Emmanuel Comendador, 2017 SEA Games triathlon silver medalist John Chicano, Joey delos Reyes and Carlo Pedregosa. In the women’s side, two Philippine Air Force personnel Mirasol Abad and Miscelle Gilbuena are the top favorites.

Jarwyn Banatao is the NDC defending champion while Comendador is the 2017 ASTC Asian Middle Distance Duathlon champion. Miscelle Gilbuena won the women’s elite race of the recently held Powerman Pilipinas. Sprint distance champion Jelsie Sabado aims to defend her title.

For details, send email to fabiedavid@yahoo.com or call 3996598.