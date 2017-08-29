National Film Workers Summit begins today

FDCP to roll out National Registry for basic social services, and conduct dialogues to address film workers’ concerns

For the first time, the government is taking a concrete step in addressing the challenges and concerns of film workers through the initiative of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). Under the chairmanship of Liza Diño, FDCP has created a National Registry for film workers which will serve as a database for the monitoring, protection, and provision of basic social services to all active film workers who are the backbone of the movie industry.

The said registry will be launched today at a two-day National Film Workers Summit at the UP Film Institute in University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City.

Film workers—specifically actors, producers, directors, production staff, technical workers, creatives and artistic personnel—who have been actively working for the past three years will be eligible for the National Registry, which will make available to them benefits from the Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG, along with workshops, forums, and legal consultations, and more importantly access to job opportunities for local and foreign productions.

“During my first few weeks as chairman and CEO of FDCP, I used the time to learn everything I can about the responsibilities of the office, and during consultations, I knew right away the most pressing issue in the industry—the welfare of our film workers. And as an actress myself, I know where the concerns are coming from. This is why FDCP is putting up this initiative for the films workers,” Diño said.

“Currently, we have hundreds of film workers working independently or on a per project basis. Access to basic social services, security, and job opportunities are real issues for them and we hope that the National Registry will be a good start in addressing these gaps. Film is an industry as much as it is an expression of art and we have to start looking after our workers. We are glad that we have the support of the social services institutions for this,” she added.

For the SSS coverage, film workers who are FDCP members are entitled to protection against hazards of sickness, maternity, disability, old age, death and other contingencies resulting from loss of income or financial burden. FDCP will provide nationwide on-site SSS/Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) registration and monitoring through Account Officers (AO) and will conduct orientation seminars to improve awareness on the different programs concerning their welfare.

On the other hand, FDCP members will also be registered under Pag-IBIG and will be able to avail of multi-purpose loans, calamity loans and affordable housing programs and the Pag-IBIG loyalty card.

For the PhilHealth coverage, FDCP will facilitate the membership, annual collection of premiums from all self-employed film workers under the National Registry. The film agency will also serve as the umbrella company that ensures the activation of PhilHealth members registered under FDCP through the iGroup Enrollment program.

Under the Registry, a socialized annual membership fee will apply for all FDCP Members and the amount will be based on their monthly income.

Meanwhile, according to Diño, the two-day Film Workers Summit will be the first step of FDCP in championing the rights and welfare of the film industry workers, by recognizing them as the primary driving force behind a professional and united Philippine film industry.

“Participants will be given a chance to share their experiences and concerns through panel sessions, open forums and breakaway sessions. The summit will culminate with a presentation of agendas drafted by the participants to address the pressing problems of the industry. Moreover, through this event, they will have the opportunity to become part of drafting of the Magna Carta for film workers spearheaded by the FDCP,” Diño explained.

The chairman further noted that the Magna Carta for Film Workers is a policy for the workers by the workers to protect and promote their rights and interests as employed and or self-employed workers of the industry. The drafting of the Magna Carta will adopt a crowdsourcing approach to policy-making. It will be led by a Drafting Committee of nominated and appointed representatives from FDCP, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the various sectors of the industry.

The process will be divided into four phases, each phase spanning from half a year to one year depending on the tasks. The Magna Carta will be executed over a projected period of two and a half years.