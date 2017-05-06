National Heritage Month kicks off

Annually in May, The Filipino Heritage Festival organizers headed by FHFI President Armita Rufino and Finance Officer Araceli Salas, offer an array of cultural activities “to bring the Filipino people to a new awareness of age-old traditions, cultural practices, song, dance and centuries-old architectural wonders.”

Now in its 14th year, the Filipino Heritage Festival, relentlessly exert all efforts to promote the awareness, interest, enthusiasm and strengthen everyone’s knowledge and information on the legacies of Filipino cultural history.

The National Heritage Month Celebration 2017, with the theme “Malasakit Para Sa Pamana” kicked off in Ormoc City on May 3 with youth forums on heritage scheduled in 6 areas namely Ormoc City; Ilagan City, Isabela; Mati City, Davao; Virac, Catanduanes; Cagayan de Oro, and Tayabas, Quezon.

More events are scheduled throughout the month of May including:

Exhibitions:

* “Abot-Tanaw: Tracing Local Horizons,” a photo exhibition of Philippine Sunsets with launch of commemorative stamps, at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila on May 8. The exhibit will run until June 23;

* “Arte Filipino,” art installations by Rachy Cuna at S Maison Atrium, Conrad Hotel. Exhibit opening is on May 15;

Cultural performances:

* “Pangalay ng Bayan: Celebrating Women” through dance featuring Alun Alun Dance Circle Choreography by 2015 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Ligaya Fernando Amilbangsa, on May 9 at Robinsons Place Manila.

* “Parian sa Binondo” on May 20, 4 pm, at the Lucky Chinatown Mall

Other notable activities:

* Angat Kabataan Camp 2017, to be held in Magalang, Pampanga;

* Traditional Biblical Santa Cruz de Mayo procession in SM Mall of Asia grounds on May 12 and at Intramuros on May 21.

The Celebration of Heritage Month was born out of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s Proclamation No. 439 on August 11, 2003, “declaring the month of May of every year as National Heritage Month. The event is in recognition of the need to create among the people a consciousness, respect, and love for the legacies of Filipino cultural history.”

Darna, Dyesebel onstage in ‘Pilipino Komiks’

Folklores, myths and legends are the popular comic strips of the illustrious and celebrated, Mars Ravelo.

Who can ever forget the legendary stories of Darna, Valentina, Dyesebel, Narda, Dario, Ding, Bangenge and many more from the classic ‘komiks’ of the 50s?

Bringing these timeless classics to modern audience, Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc., in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, National Commission for Culture and the Arts and Pagcor presents “Pilipino Komiks,” a production of Philippine Ballet Theatre on May 14, 2 pm and 8 pm, at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

The popular and best-loved production is choreographed by Gener Caringal with music by Chino Toledo and costumes by Arturo Cruz.