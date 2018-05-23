National ID system approved in Bicam

THE bicameral conference committee has approved the proposed Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), which would allow the government to collect each individual’s demographic data and information via biometrics, a lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Rep. Alfredo Garbin of Ako Bicol party-list, a member of the bicameral panel, which reconciled the versions of the Senate and House of Representatives said the bill was expected to be ratified by Congress later in the day.

Under the measure, the government is mandated to collect and store demographic data of citizens like: full name, sex, date of birth, blood type, address and status as to whether a person is a Filipino citizen or a resident alien.

As for biometrics, a technological and scientific method of authenticating identities, the bill authorizes the government to collect photographs taken from the front, full set of fingerprints, iris scans, among others, as may be determined by the Implementing Rules and Regulations.

The collection of data on marital status, mobile number and email address, however, is optional.

“All the data that will be registered under the PhilSys will be absolutely confidential. Likewise, the issuance of any information without consent of the registered person has penal provisions,” Garbin said.

In case of visual or physical impairment that makes it impossible to capture information on biometrics, the Philippine Statistics Authority will allow exceptions.