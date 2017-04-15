National Literature Month activities kick off in Cebu

In celebration of the National Literature Month this April, the University of San Carlos Cebuano Studies Center (USC CSC), with the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), has organized a series of activities on Cebuano literature and culture, all open to the public.

The Casa Gorordo Museum grounds will be the venue of two events. On April 19, at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as “Balitaw Molutaw!” showcases balitaw performances and a video lecture.

Children and young adults, as well as parents, are invited to “Istoryahi Ko!”—a storytelling of reinvented Cebuano folktales on April 30 at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On April 22, two major events will take place at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Basement 2. KWF, through the Sentro sa Wika at Kultura (SWAK), will hold moderated conversations on Cebuano poetry, fiction, and theatre in “Tertulya sa Bagong Panitikang Sebwano” at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., “Kinutaw: National Literature Month Celebration” will feature poetry performances, book launches, trivia and riddle games.

The National Literature Month has been celebrated in the Philippines for three years now. This year’s theme is “Banyuhay,” the Filipino word for “metamorphosis,” emphasizing the transformative power of literature.

For more information call USC CSC at (032) 406-6079.