National team slots at stake in “Clash of Heroes” charity game

Expect explosive volleyball action as “Clash of Heroes” unfolds on April 28 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The one-game showdown is Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.’s (LVPI) way of introducing the men’s and women’s national volleyball teams to the public and at the same time help the coaching staff determine which players are qualified for the 18-man squad that will see action abroad.

“This is our way to present the team to the public. And our coaches want to see how they work as one,” said LVPI acting president Peter Cayco during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

The fundraising event is organized by the PSC-POC Media Group and LVPI in cooperation with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for the benefit of the national squad’s training set next month in Japan and South Korea.

“This will be crucial as it serves as the basis of our coaches in choosing the 18 members of the team that will fly to Japan and South Korea,” added Cayco.

Expected to banner the women’s side are Alyssa Valdez, Mika Reyes and Rachel Anne Daquis while the men’s side will have Johnvic de Guzman, Ran Abdilla, Mark Alfafara and Peter Torres on board.

National men’s team assistant coach Macky Cariño said that they would observe balance and fairness in dividing the teams.

“As much as possible, we want to come up with a pair of very balanced and competitive teams. We are not looking at their names or past achievements. We will be looking at their commitment and what they’re capable of bringing to the national team,” said Carino.

Also expected to suit up for the women’s team are Kathleen Arado, Roselle Baliton, Gen Casugod, Lourdes Clemente, Rhea Dimaculangan, Elaine Kasilag, Denise Lazaro, Maddie Maddayag, Dawn Macandili, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Abigail Marano, Ria Meneses, Maika Ortiz, Myla Pablo, Jaja Santiago, Gretchen Soltones, Kat Tolentino, CJ Rosario and Frances Molina.

In the men’s side, Geuel Asia, John Paul Bugaoan, Dave Cabaron, Lorenzo Capate, John Carascal, Bonjomar Castel, Louwie Chavez, Mark Deximo, Reyson Fuentes, Jacki Kalingking, Eddiemar Kasim, Ismael Kasim, Jeff Malabanan, Anjo Pertiera, Peter John Quiel, Erickson Ramos, Herschel Ramos, John Kenneth Sarcena, Relan Taneo, Sandy Montero and Rey Taneo.

After the Manila showdown, the group will fly to Cebu on May 12 and in Davao on May 14 to solicit support.