National U eyes to prolong Div 1 dominance

National University aims to extend its dominance of the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament when it takes on San Beda College today at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

The NU Booters square off with the Red Booters in the opening match at 1 p.m.

After regaining the top spot last week with a 5-0 rout of erstwhile unbeaten Lyceum of the Philippines University, the Bulldogs now gun for a second straight victory in order to improve their 14 points on a 4-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

San Beda, however, is raring to rebound from its first loss in the preseason tiff and jump back to the magic four.

The defending National Collegiate Athletic Association champion suffered a 0-4 whipping to second-running University of the Philippines last Sunday.

A win for the Mendiola-based booters will push them past No. 4 College of St. Benilde through a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, the juniors’ squad of San Beda tackles Ateneo De Manila University in the second division, closing the day’s double-header at 3 p.m.

The Red Cubs looks to nail their maiden win on their second game while the high school counterpart of the Blue Booters shoot for their second victory.