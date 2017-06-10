A nationalistic exhibit from Rachy Cuna

An installation of 30 bamboo poles topped by slightly bent salakots that painted in the colors of the Philippine flag; a stylized orange table with white plates, glasses, a pitcher, lamp, and kaldero; and an iconic Filipino pastime depicted with red rooster cages and white metal roosters.

These were among the nine amazing installations in premier floral architect Rachy Cuna’s Arte Filipino exhibit at

S Maison in celebration of Heritage Month.

A joint project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc. and S Maison, the event brought together lovers of Filipino arts and culture who were awestruck at the works.

Cuna’s love for flowers was evident in his “Bulaklakan” installation of golden coffee branches abloom with large red hibiscus shaped plates. Then there’s a golden reflection with oval shaped dried rattan sticks designed with hundreds of fossilized leaves and flowers; and his own painting of orchid flowers highlighted with crystals, amethyst, and jade in a chartreuse background.

The artist’s playful side was revealed in “Bongga Bingo,” the face of a woman with bingo baskets for her hair and cards for her earrings while Igorot dancers with Ifugao fabrics and antique baskets made up “Sayaw Sayaw.”

Singaporean Ambassador Kok Li Peng was the guest of honor during the launch, and took the lead in the ceremonial crowning of the bamboos with salakots, joined by Cuna, Filipino Heritage president Armita Rufino, FHFI Finance Director Araceli Salas, and National Commission for Culture and the Arts Executive Director 3 Rico Pableo, as well as SM SVP for Marketing Millie Dizon and SM AVP for Operations Premier 3 Perkin So.

The Bayanihan Dance Company performed numbers that showcase preserved indigenous Philippine art forms in music, dance, costumes and folklore. Harpist Holly Paraiso serenaded guests with her own rendition of OPM (Original Pilipino Music songs).