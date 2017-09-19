Nationwide earthquake drill on Thursday postponed–NDRRMC

THE scheduled nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill (NSED) on Thursday, September 21, has been postponed, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, NDRRMC chairman, made the announcement on Tuesday although no date has been set, according to NDRRMC spokeswoman Romina Marasigan.

“Since most of the Regional DRRM Councils have selected government offices and schools as its pilot area, the National Council deemed it necessary to conduct the 3rd quarter NSED to a later date,” Marasigan said in a statement.

The postponement was in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration that September 21 would be a National Day of Protest as he announced the suspension of classes and work in government offices.

Duterte even quipped in his interview on Monday that he would join the protest to rally because of the “low salary” of those in the government, including his position.

Marasigan, however, added that the rescheduling of the earthquake drill was “to ensure maximum participation.”

“The NDRRMC conducts Nationwide Earthquake Drills quarterly, as one of the tools to promote disaster preparedness and resilience among communities,” she said. DEMPSEY REYES