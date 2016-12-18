Nationwide manhunt for Tarlac jail guard killer launched

CAMILING, Tarlac: Police operatives have launched a massive nationwide manhunt against a fugitive inmate who killed a lady jail guard of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in a recent jail break after provincial police director, Senior Supt. Westrimundo Obinque ordered the provincial intelligence unit and police operatives of this town to get the suspect dead or alive.

At the same time, a P100,000 reward will be given to any citizen who can give information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect identified as Drakielou Yosores-Falcon, a native of Surigao City and a resident of Zone 5, San Isidro in Tarlac City.

It was also learned that he is now hiding in Metro Manila after found that he also has a house in Signal Village, Taguig City.

Drakilou, along with his older brother identified as Rolly and their companion Marlon Altizo managed to escape after Drakilou shot Senior Jail Officer 1 Malou Rico at10:30 a.m. on December 11 after they grabbed her service firearm.

Rico, a batch ‘91 PNP recruit, died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds she sustained from her own service firearm a caliber 45 pistol which Drakilou used.

Chief Inspector Rustico Raposas, Camiling town chief of police, said one the three inmates, Altizo tried to escape but this was prevented after a successful negotiation with him and the parents of a 6 year-old girl whom he took as hostage and held for more than four hours. Altizo was recaptured and he is now facing charges of forcible abduction and child abuse.

Rolly Falcon was shot dead in the pursuit and his brother Drakielou was able to escape.

It was learned that the Falcon brothers and Altizo are now detained at the BJMP here and are facing charges of murder, frustrated murder and kidnap for ransom docketed under CC # 16-131 which is pending for trial before the Regional Trial Court Branch 68 in Camiling.

During Rico’s interment on December 14, her colleagues led by BJMP Jailwarden Senior Inspector Hubert Mamucod pledged to help her family to get justice for her death as soon as possible.

The police operatives and BJMP personnel of Camiling are now posting the pictures of Drakielou in all municipalities of Tarlac as part of their intensified manhunt for him.

