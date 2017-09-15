Nationwide martial law declaration unlikely unless communists take rebellion to streets–Lorenzana

A NATIONWIDE declaration of martial law is unlikely, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Friday, as he sought to allay public fears over President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement about not thinking twice to issue a proclamation if the communists would take their rebellion to the streets.

“The President has said it before. If the Left will try to have a massive protest, burn things on the streets, disrupt the country, then he might [declare martial law]. But as to my estimates, it is a very remote possibility,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana said that the President was just concerned that things may get out of hand.

“The President just said he might declare martial law. But I don’t think the Left [leaning groups]will be able to conduct massive demonstrations across the country [that would be]disrupting the civil government or the lives of the people,” Lorenzana said.

“I don’t think that is going to happen,” Lorenzana added.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao last May 23 to suppress a rebellion from the Maute group, which was seeking to establish an independent state with Islamist leader Isnilon Hapilon as its caliph.

Congress extended the proclamation until yearend.