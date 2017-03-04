Nationwide suspension set for Uber if drivers fail to register with LTFRB

TRANSPORT network company (TNC) Uber will get a nationwide suspension if it does not comply with the guidelines of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the government body said on Friday.

In a radio interview, LTFRB board member and spokesperson Aileen Lizada said that Uber drivers forget that their names and cars must be registered under LTFRB, and not under Uber alone.

“Akala nila, pag accredited na sa Uber at meron na silang app, pwede na sila mag-book [They think that once they are accredited with Uber and they have the app, they can already book passengers],” Lizada said.

“Nakakalimutan nila na dapat magpa-register sila sa LTFRB kasama yung name at sasakyan [They forget that they must register with the LTFRB including their name and vehicle],” Lizada added.

According to Lizada, TNC drivers need to input their case number app to ensure ride bookers that they are not colorum or unregistered, and the deadline for that was yesterday, Friday, March 3.

Lizada warned commuters to be vigilant and to report TNC vehicle drivers who do not have their case numbers.

“It is the duty of the drivers [to register]their respective applications,” Lizada said, and not to rely only on the TNCs.