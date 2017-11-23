Nat’l U, Hope near Rebisco VL semifinals

Nazareth School of National U notched its third straight-set victory while Hope Christian High School recalled its fierce form as they zeroed in on the semifinals berths in Pool A 18-and-under Rebisco Volleyball League at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Laguna last Wednesday.

The NU girls clipped University of Mindanao-Tagum, 25-14, 25-15, to stay tied at the helm at 3-0 with HCS, which needed an extra set to repulse a tough Koronadal National Comprehensive HS side Tuesday then thumped Leyte National HS, 25-9, 25-16, with two playdates left in the single round elims of the tournament sponsored by Rebisco and organized by Metropolitan Sports and Events Group, Inc. headed by Freddie Infante.

NU and Hope dispute the top seeding as they clash in the featured match at 4 p.m. today (Friday) with Holy Rosary College and De La Salle-Lipa tangling in the other top encounter at 5 p.m. in Pool B.

HRC of Sta. Rosa continued to dish out top form, repelling Bacolod Tay Tung HS, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20, in a duel of unbeaten teams as the hosts likewise closed in on the Final Four with a 3-0 card in their side of the two-group event backed by Asics and Mikasa.

De La Salle-Lipa matched HRC’s slate with an imposing 25-18, 25-12 romp over University of San Jose-Recoletos.

BTT dropped to 2-1 but remained in the semis hunt in the event featuring 12 of the country’s top 12 high school volley squads although the Bacolod girls will need to sweep their last two matches against the tough Lipa-based squad and Angelicum Learning Center of Cagayan de Oro.

In other results, Far Eastern U-Diliman tripped Angelicum, 25-21, 25-20; and Koronadal snapped a two-game skid with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-23 victory over Holy Family Academy of Pampanga in Pool A.

Rebisco has added girls league in its volley program in its continuing effort to help discover and produce future superstars. The country’s leading snack-food company has earlier sponsored the national team’s participation in the Asian Seniors Women’s Championship in Laguna, the Asian Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Kazakhstan and the recent smash-hit Battle of the Rivals, which pitted Ateneo against La Salle.