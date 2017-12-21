NATURALLY CHRISTMAS

Tim Tam Ong Design

This Christmas, Tim Tam Ong Design makes nature take center stage and reminds us of its vital role in our lives. The Legend of the First Bloom is a collection featuring a combination of creations inspired by flowers and sea creatures. It is an intricate mix of gold and colors that reflect the splendor of the land and the sea. Pieces were crafted meticulously in order to capture the natural movement and characteristics of their inspirations. It’s as if one was seeing them in their original habitat.

For more information, mail ontimtam@yahoo.com.ph or visit timtamongpage on Facebook or Instagram.