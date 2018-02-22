NATURE’S BEAUTY

Ann Ong

Renowned Filipina jewelry designer and three-time Katha Awards winner Ann Ong unveiled her newest collection, “Surround Yourself with Nature,” at New York, to the delight of the fashion faithful. Ong showed off her penchant for the opulent once again, using an array of precious metals and stones, while giving homage to her Pinoy roots through the use of “ordinary” materials such as banig, bamboo and discarded wood. “I have always been driven to find the beauty in materials and pieces that people often overlook and underappreciate. I believe that the ‘common’ can also be transformed into something extraordinary,” she says.

Visit Ann Ong’s store at Shangri-La the Fort Hotel. To view the complete collection, visit www.annongjewelry.com