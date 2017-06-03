Navarette’s son to debut in UFC

The son of former boxing champion Rolando Navarette wants to make a name for himself in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Gabriel Dy will make his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) against veteran fighter Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres on June 17 in the UFC Fight Night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The 25-year old native of Cavite was a last minute addition to the fight card that will be bannered by the women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Bethe Correia.

Featherweight Dy and Caceres will test each other’s mettle in three five-minute rounds.

“My advantage against him I think is that I’m hungrier to win,” said Dy in a message sent to The Manila Times on Saturday.

Dy is holding a professional MMA record of eight wins, including two knockouts, four losses and one draw.

“I want to tell him to be ready because I will do my best to get a shot,” he added.

Dy is coming off a no contest fight against Nelson Paes last April 22 because of an accidental head butt. Before, he mostly fought under the Guam-based Pacific Xtreme Combat.

His opponent, Caceres, lost in his last two fights in the UFC. His latest outing was against Jason Knight last January 28, where he lost via rear naked choke. Caceres owns an MMA record of 12 wins and 10 losses.

As of press time, Dy is still completing his medical requirements for the fight.